Knicks survive Pistons, Clippers dominate Nuggets, Warriors in trouble and Giannis' uncertain future

On this episode of Good Word with Goodwill, Vince and Dan Titus react to the New York Knicks close win over the Detroit Pistons and the beatdown the Los Angeles Clippers put on the Denver Nuggets.

Next, Vince and Dan discuss how the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves series will play out before voicing their concerns for Jimmy Butler and the Golden State Warriors.

Later, Vince and Dan unpack the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks series and how it will impact Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future.

(1:59) Knicks survive Pistons in Game 3

(10:38) Officiating in Knicks vs. Pistons

(16:02) Jalen Brunson’s foul baiting

(18:40) Clippers dominate Nuggets

(27:25) Could the Clippers beat the Thunder?

(29:52) Lakers vs. Timberwolves Game 3 preview

(39:09) Warriors could be without Jimmy Butler

(45:59) Giannis’ future with the Bucks

