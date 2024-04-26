Korey Cunningham, former NFL lineman, found dead in New Jersey home at age 28

Shaq Mason, Korey Cunningham New England Patriots offensive linemen Shaq Mason, left, and Korey Cunningham, right, stand on the sideline before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa/AP)

Former NFL offensive lineman Korey Cunningham was found dead inside his New Jersey home on Thursday. He was 28.

Clifton, New Jersey police told NBC News they responded to a family member's call about not hearing from Cunningham. They forced their way into Cunningham's home and "found him deceased."

According to police, there is currently no indication of foul play and Cunningham's death is under investigation.

A cause of death was not disclosed.

Cunningham, a 7th-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 out of Cincinnati, played 31 games in the NFL. He was also a member of the New England Patriots and New York Giants, where he last played in 2022.

"We are saddened to hear of the passing of Korey Cunningham," read a statement from the Giants on Friday morning. "He was a vital part of the spirit and camaraderie of the locker room. Our thoughts are with Korey's family, friends and teammates."

"The New England Patriots are saddened to learn of the unexpected passing of Korey Cunningham," the Patriots posted on X. "We extend our heartfelt sympathies to Korey's family, teammates and all who mourn his loss."

Several of Cunningham's former teammates mourned his loss after learning of the news.

Love you KC🙏🏽 — HADDY (@JIHADWARD17) April 26, 2024

Damn man — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) April 26, 2024

Giants offensive lineman Justin Pugh posted that Cunningham was still part of team dinners even after he was released.

"We would invite him to the OL dinner every week even though he wasn't on the team which doesn't happen ... ever," Pugh wrote on X. "Team dinners are for players on the team only. Except for Korey ... solely because he was beloved by all the guys regardless if you knew him or not! He'd tell stories and we'd laugh our asses off all night.