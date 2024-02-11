Kyle Lowry reportedly agrees to buyout with Hornets, plans to sign $2.8 million deal with Sixers

In his 18th NBA season, Kyle Lowry is coming home.

The veteran point guard has reached an agreement with the Charlotte Hornets on a contract buyout and plans to sign a $2.8 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Charlotte Hornets G Kyle Lowry has agreed on a contract buyout, clearing the way for him to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers upon clearing waivers, Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/gfGDln0lJ0 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 11, 2024

This article will be updated with more information.