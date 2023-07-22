Kylian Mbappe reportedly draws interest from Saudi club after PSG announces plans to move on

The next team Kylian Mbappe plays for won't be Paris Saint-Germain. The Ligue 1 club made that abundantly clear this week when the team left Mbappe off it's summer roster and signaled to the rest of the soccer world its intention to move on from the French star.

And now, like so many other high-profile players before him this summer, Mbappe has been targeted by a Saudi Arabian club, according to multiple reports.

Al-Hilal, who lost the Lionel Messi sweepstakes to MLS's Inter Miami, reportedly offered Mbappe a €400 million contract (around $445.3 million) and would pay a €200 million fee (around $222.5 million) to PSG, per French journalist Fabrice Hawkins. Al-Hilal is also reportedly willing to let Mbappe leave for Real Madrid in 2024, the club he's been most linked to for the past several years.

Now, Mbappe could always reject the move to Saudi Arabia if accepted by PSG. He's still under contract with PSG until next summer, when he announced his intention to leave the club. But PSG doesn't want Mbappe to leave for free. That's why they're trying to find another club to transfer Mbappe to before his contract ends.

But if he were to join Al-Hilal, he'd immediately become the face of the league. Other stars like fellow Frenchman Karim Benzema and ex-Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo already play in Saudi Arabia, and the kingdom's Public Wealth Fund will reportedly spend billions of dollars propping up the country's top soccer league.

PSG have until the summer transfer window ends at 11pm on Sep. 1 to find a partner before they'd have wait until the winter window opens on Jan. 1, 2024. If they don't a report from ESPNFC indicates the club will sit Mbappe rather than play him and risk worsening his transfer fee value for the next window.

More than likely, other clubs will come out of the woodwork in attempt to snag the French winger. Real Madrid is the biggest and most likely name, but they also appear to have the lead in wooing Mbappe if and when he comes a free agent next summer. Chelsea are reportedly another club interested in Mbappe, per Hawkins.

Nothing will change unless Mbappe clears it, though. So while PSG plans his exit, it's on the French star to decide his own immediate fate — or wait a year.