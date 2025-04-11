Kyren Paris' NEW SWING powers Angels to a HOT start | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Kyren Paris’ shift to Aaron Judge’s hitting coach seems to be paying off. Jordan Shusterman and Jake Mintz break down how Paris has been a key to the Los Angeles Angels’ surprisingly hot start.

Are you a believer? That’s what the guys try to decide as they break down whose breakout starts to the season are for real and whose aren’t in a new segment.

Plus, Jung Hoo Lee has two fan sections in San Francisco, a game with 22 walks and the Cody Bellinger vs. the chicken wings saga continues in this week's rendition of The Good, The Bad & The Uggla. All of this, this weekend's previews and more. Come join us for this Friday Baseball Bar-B-Cast.

(1:32) - Kyren Paris and the Angels fast start

(22:19) - Am I a believer? Whose hot starts are the real deal?

(53:58) - The Good, The Bad & The Uggla

(1:14:24) - Weekend Preview

