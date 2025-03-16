Lakers pick up first win without LeBron James with 107-96 home victory over the Suns

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16: Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots the ball in the first half against the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena on March 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers are finding ways to win without LeBron James. The Lakers cruised to a win over the Phoenix Suns at home on Sunday, breaking a four-game losing streak with the help of another dominant Luka Dončić performance.

With the victory, the team picked up its first win since James was sidelined with a groin strain, having lost three straight without James on the court. James is expected to miss at least another week with the injury.

Los Angeles led for most of the game, picking up a strong lead in the first quarter and never really looking back. Although the Suns got a bit of momentum in the second quarter to close in on that gap, the Lakers pulled away again, finishing the half with a 17-point lead.

Phoenix did its best to fight back, getting back within single-digits behind a second-half surge from Kevin Durant. In the final minutes, Phoenix got within eight points, but couldn't quite dig in for the win as L.A. pulled away again. Los Angeles ended with a 107-96 win, keeping things just out of the Suns' reach.

Dončić led both teams with 33 points and 11 rebounds, with Austin Reaves chipping in a solid 28-point performance to lead the Lakers to the win.

With a 31-36 record, the Suns are currently on the outside looking in for a postseason berth, with only 14 games left in the season. That pressure might be starting to weigh on the team: During a first quarter huddle, Durant was spotted having a seemingly heated exchange with head coach Mike Budenholzer.

KD and Mike Budenholzer exchanging words during the timeout 😳



(via @TSN_Sports)pic.twitter.com/pIUB7mUxLY — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 16, 2025

It's unclear exactly what Durant and Budenholzer were talking about, but tension has been high between the two for the past few weeks. The Suns have lost five of their last eight games since the start of March; on Sunday, shooting was a particular problem for Phoenix, especially beyond the arc: Phoenix went 9-of-41 on three-point shooting.

As for the Lakers, adjusting to playing without James has been difficult, especially with the team's other starts dealing with injuries. Rui Hachimura has missed several games with a knee injury; Dočić and Jaxson Hayes both missed the Lakers' loss to the Denver Nuggets on Friday.

Early in the fourth quarter, Dončić was spotted on the sideline with an ice pack on his right ankle after an awkward collision earlier in the game. But the guard returned to the court soon afterwards, indicating that the injury wasn't too severe.

L.A. is now 40-25, tied with three other Western Conference teams in the loss column. The Lakers have a few games in hand, meaning that the team has a few extra chances to pull themselves into better playoff position before the season ends.