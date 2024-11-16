LeBron James, 39 years young, records career-best 4th straight triple-double

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after scoring during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

LeBron James is still doing things he's never done, at the age of 39.

On Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar recorded a fourth straight triple-double for the first time of his career, posting 15 points, 16 rebounds and 12 assists in a 120-115 win over the San Antonio Spurs. The game was the Lakers' NBA Cup play opener as they try to defend last year's trophy.

Four of those points put the game away, as James gave the Lakers a three-point lead with 25.1 seconds left then made both free throws when the Spurs started fouling.

LEBRON JAMES WITH THE CLUTCH LAY-UP TO PUT THE LAKERS UP 3 pic.twitter.com/10dqiqI5cD — Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) November 16, 2024

Yet Anthony Davis was the true star of the game, scoring 40 points with 12 rebounds in a superstar center matchup with Victor Wembanyama. The veteran shot 14-for-26 from the floor (including 2-of-4 on 3-pointers) and made 10-of-12 free throws. However, Wembanyama more than held his own, scoring 28 points with 14 rebounds.

Here are James' four consecutive triple-doubles, which also came in four straight wins for the Lakers, their longest winning streak of the early season.

21 points, 12 rebounds, 13 assists in 116–106 win over Philadelphia 76ers

19 points, 12 rebounds, 16 assists in 123–103 win over Toronto Raptors

35 points, 12 rebounds, 14 assists in 128–123 win over Memphis Grizzlies

15 points, 16 rebounds, 12 assists versus Spurs

The four triple-doubles this season give James 116 for his career. That gives him the fifth-most on the NBA's all-time list. However, James may not move up any higher as he's soon to turn 40 and says he won't play much longer.

After having three straight triple-doubles just shy of him turning 40, I asked LeBron how long he could keep this up if he wanted… pic.twitter.com/JgxRsFsYxw — Melissa Rohlin (@melissarohlin) November 14, 2024

Up next is Nikola Jokic with 136. Magic Johnson is third with 138. Oscar Robertson's 181 are second all-time. And Russell Westbrook tops the list with 199.

The most triple-doubles James has ever notched in a season is 18 during the 2017-18 campaign. Perhaps it's surprising that he didn't record any as a rookie in 2003-04. He got two of them during the following season. James also didn't get any triple-doubles in 2011-12 and recorded one in both the 2006-07 and 2013-13 seasons.