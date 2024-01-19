LeBron James was every sports dad watching Bronny play during postgame scrum

Stanford v USC LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: Bronny James #6 of the USC Trojans greets his dad, LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, before the game against the Stanford Cardinal at Galen Center on January 06, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images) (Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

A fun wrinkle of this year's basketball season is that LeBron James and his eldest son Bronny James are both playing for top teams in Los Angeles. That means there will sometimes be overlaps.

One such night arrived Wednesday, when LeBron's Los Angeles Lakers faced the Dallas Mavericks and Bronny's USC went on the road to face Arizona. The Lakers finished first, beating the Mavs 127-110, leaving LeBron to answer questions from reporters while his son played on a nearby television.

As any parent invested in their kid's athletic success can attest, it proved to be quite a distraction. James didn't hide his reactions to the game while rolling through questions, leading to quotes such as "Defensively, we were in tune and offensively we're really — God damn it! — sorry."

LeBron was locked into Bronny’s USC game on the TV in the locker room during his postgame media tonight: pic.twitter.com/iDUMAeRjy5 — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 18, 2024

USC wound up losing to the 12th-ranked Wildcats 82-67. The loss moved the team's record down to 8-10 and 2-5 in conference play, second-to-last in the Pac-12.

With top freshman Isaiah Collier still out due to a hand injury, Bronny got his second career start and saw a career high in minutes (30), posting 11 points, a career-high six assists, five rebounds and five turnovers.

Bronny's college career has been a work in progress so far, understandably so given that he missed the start of the season due to a cardiac arrest episode during the offseason. LeBron attended his college debut last month and called it "everything for my family."