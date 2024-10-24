Liberty's College Football Playoff hopes disappear with loss to previously winless Kennesaw State

FIU v Liberty LYNCHBURG, VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 08: Kaidon Salter #7 of the Liberty Flames warms up before a football game against the Florida International University Panthers at Williams Stadium on October 08, 2024 in Lynchburg, Virginia. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images) (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Liberty’s chances of making the College Football Playoff are all but gone.

The previously-undefeated Flames were upset 27-24 at Kennesaw State on Wednesday night. Kennesaw State entered the game at 0-6 in their first season of football at the FBS level and the win is the Owls’ first in 11 games against opponents from the top tier of college football. Oh, Liberty was a 26.5-point favorite before kickoff. To put that into perspective, Northern Illinois’ stunning Week 2 upset over Notre Dame came as the Huskies were 28.5-point favorites.

Liberty never led again after Kennesaw State tied the game at 7-7 in the first quarter. The Owls took the lead for good in the third quarter on a six-yard TD run by Qua Ashley, and Austin Welch’s second field goal of the fourth quarter extended the Owls’ lead to two scores with less than five minutes to go.

Liberty was the top non-power conference team in last season’s College Football Playoff standings and earned a spot in the Fiesta Bowl. The Flames went 13-0 and won Conference USA playing one of the easiest schedules in the country before finishing a spot ahead of 11-2 SMU in the final set of rankings.

That ranking earned Liberty a trip to the Fiesta Bowl against Oregon. And Liberty was totally overmatched as Oregon won 45-6.

After that blowout, it was easy to see how Liberty needed yet another undefeated season in 2024 to make the new 12-team College Football Playoff. The top five conference champions receive automatic bids to the postseason, and with four power conferences remaining after the dissolution of the Pac-12, the top team from either the American, Conference USA, MAC, Mountain West or Sun Belt will make the playoff.

But Conference USA is the weakest conference in the country, and Liberty ’s non-conference schedule included Campbell, East Carolina, Appalachian State and UMass before the game against the Mountaineers was canceled due to Hurricane Helene. Even before tonight, an undefeated season might not have been enough. Teams like Boise State and UNLV in the Mountain West have looked strong and each have one loss. Army and Navy are both undefeated in the American. And Louisiana is sitting at 6-1 in the Sun Belt. All of those teams have played much tougher schedules than Liberty.

That's all probably a moot point now, however. Even if the Flames win out the rest of the way, they're going to need a ton of help to sniff the playoff.