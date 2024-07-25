Liga MX rolls over MLS for dominant 4-1 win in All-Star game ahead of Leagues Cup

MLS All-Star Game 2024 COLUMBUS, OHIO - JULY 24: German Berterame #7 of the LIGA MX All-Stars celebrates a goal in the first half of the 2024 MLS All-Star Game against the MLS All-Stars at Lower.com Field on July 24, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images) (Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

After dropping their last two games against the American All-Stars, Liga MX has finally come out on top.

The Liga MX All-Stars rolled to a dominant 4-1 win over the MLS All-Stars in their match at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio, on Wednesday night. The win came after MLS’s All-Stars knocked off Mexico’s group in penalty kicks in 2021 and with a 2-1 win in the 2022 edition of the game. Last year’s edition was played against Arsenal.

While it’s just an exhibition, the match was a bit of a preview for the upcoming Leagues Cup — which will pit MLS clubs against Liga MX teams starting on Friday. Inter Miami, thanks to the addition of Lionel Messi, won the cup in 2023 after a win over Nashville in the championship game.

Liga MX rolls over MLS in All-Star game

The Mexican team didn’t waste much time at all on Wednesday night. They got on the board first in the 16th minute thanks to Germán Berterame, who scored on a perfect header into the corner of the goal.

About a minute later, however, MLS responded with a perfect goal from Cucho Hernández to level the match instantly.

That, however, was about it from the MLS squad. Liga MX scored again just before halftime on an Oussama Idrissi goal from just outside the box to take a 2-1 lead into the locker room.

They then broke it open in the second half after back-to-back goals from Juan Burnetta and Maximiliano Meza that came about a minute apart. Just like that, Liga MX was up 4-1.

From there, Liga MX cruised to the three-goal win in Ohio. MLS has now been outscored 9-1 in the past two All-Star games, following last year’s 5-0 loss to Arsenal.

Leagues Cup play will start on Friday, and group play will run through August 6. The final match is set for Aug. 25.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

