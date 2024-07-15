Lionel Messi leaves Copa América final in tears after apparent non-contact injury

Lionel Messi left Sunday's Copa América final against Colombia in tears after suffering an apparent non-contact injury in the second half.

The Argentina star fell to the turf in the 63rd minute and immediately signaled to the bench.

He was able to limp to the sideline, but his Copa América was over. Messi left the game in the 65th minute with the game in a scoreless tie.

Lionel Messi has exited the Copa America final after appearing to suffer an injury.



He was in tears on the bench as the moment settled in.

Messi in tears after leaving the match 💔



