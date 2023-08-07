Lionel Messi tracker: Inter Miami takes on FC Dallas in Leagues Cup knockout game

Lionel Messi Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) kicks the ball on a free kick during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match against Orlando City, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (Lynne Sladky/AP)

Lionel Messi is off to a sizzling start with Inter Miami.

He'll look to keep up the pace Sunday night as Inter Miami puts its Leagues Cup life on the line in a Round of 16 knockout game against FC Dallas. Game time is 9:30 ET.

Since joining Inter Miami from Paris Saint Germain in June, Messi's played three games with his new team. He's posted five goals and an assist in those games, all of them wins in the Leagues Cup, a competition featuring teams from MLS and Mexico's Liga MX.

Messi scored two goals in a 3-1 win over Orlando City in the Round of 32 to advance to Sunday's game. His presence on the team has elevated Inter Miami from a team with the worst record in MLS to a favorite in Leagues Cup play.

The winner of Sunday's game advances to the quarterfinals to face the winner between Charlotte FC and the Houston Dynamo. Follow along here with Yahoo Sports for updates from Inter Miami vs. Dallas SC: