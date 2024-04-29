Longtime Patriots coach Bill Belichick set to roast Tom Brady in new Netflix special

FOXBORO MA. - OCTOBER 27: New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick smiles as he walks off the field with quarterback Tom Brady after beating the Cleveland Browns 27-13 for his 300th win at Gillette Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Foxboro, MA. (Staff FOXBORO MA. - OCTOBER 27: New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick smiles as he walks off the field with quarterback Tom Brady after beating the Cleveland Browns 27-13 for his 300th win at Gillette Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Foxboro, MA. (Staff Photo By Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald) ( Photo by Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images) (MediaNews Group/Boston Herald vi/MediaNews Group via Getty Images)

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

Plenty of NFL stars are set to participate in the roast of Tom Brady this weekend in Southern California. Perhaps the most surprising, however, is his often-quiet and grumpy former coach.

Longtime New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is apparently set to mock Brady in Netflix’s “The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady” special on Sunday, according to the NFL Network’s Gregg Rosenthal.

Other former NFL stars, including former teammates Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski, longtime Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe and Minnesota Vikings receiver Randy Moss are set to participate, too, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Netflix first announced the roast special in 2022, but it released a trailer for the live event at The Forum in Inglewood, California, earlier this month. The event will be hosted by comedian Kevin Hart, and longtime roastmaster Jeff Ross is scheduled to participate, too. Ross has hosted roasts on Comedy Central for years, and has hit several athletes in the past, too.

The special is part of the “Netflix Is A Joke Fest,” which features dozens of comedy shows all over Los Angeles in May.

Though Belichick is far from the most outspoken coach in the NFL, he spent the majority of his career with Brady building one of the best dynasties the league has ever seen. The duo spent two decades together in New England and won six Super Bowls together. If anyone has the ammo to roast Brady, it’s Belichick.

Both Brady and Belichick are out of the league now. While Belichick might not seem like a good candidate for such a (hopefully) lighthearted event, he's shined so far in his media appearances since his split with the Patriots. Belichick is set to make regular appearances on the "Monday Night Football ManningCast" this fall, too.

Brady’s roast is set for 8 p.m. ET on Sunday night. We’ll see how Belichick can hold his own among Hart, Ross and other comedy stars.

