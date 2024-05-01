Loyola Marymount's Jevon Porter arrested for speeding, suspicion of DWI

Jevon Porter Pepperdine forward Jevon Porter controls the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) (Young Kwak/AP)

Loyola Marymount junior forward Jevon Porter was arrested for speeding and suspicion of DWI last week.

Power Mizzou was first to report on Porter's arrest.

At 1:31 a.m. on April 27 the 20-year-old Porter was pulled over and arrested, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol records. Police issued a summons and he was later released.

Porter, who hails from Columbia, Mo., played 52 games for Pepperdine over the last two seasons, averaging 13.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He entered the NCAA transfer portal in March and signed with Loyola Marymount.

Jevon Porter is the younger brother of Jontay and Michael Jr., who are both in the NBA.

The arrest continues a difficult last few weeks for the Porter family.

Jontay Porter of the Toronto Raptors was issued a lifetime ban from the NBA for violating the league's gambling policy on April 17. Days later, Coban Porter was sentenced to six years in prison for killing a woman in a DUI crash.

Charges have not been filed for Jevon Porter as of Wednesday afternoon.