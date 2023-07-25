Magic Johnson, Damar Hamlin join outpouring support for Bronny James after his cardiac arrest

FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Bronny James, a top USC basketball recruit and the son of NBA star LeBron James, suffered cardiac arrest Monday during a basketball workout.

The 18-year old was rushed to a hospital from USC's Galen Center and admitted to the intensive care unit. He's since been released from the ICU in stable condition. James' family provided news of his condition in a statement Tuesday morning.

"Yesterday while practicing, Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest,” the statement reads. “Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in the ICU.

“We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."

The family did not immediately provide further details of James' condition. James, a 6-2 shooting guard, joins the Trojans as a four-star recruit on a team that's projected to start next season in the top 25. James' status with the team is unclear as the focus remains on his immediate health. News of his cardiac arrest prompted an outpouring of support from the sports world, including from Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest during an NFL game last season.

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson and others from around the basketball and larger sports community also expressed their well wishes to James and his family.

LeBron James has not spoken publicly about Bronny outside of the statement from the family.

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991
    More from K99.1 FM

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!