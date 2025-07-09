Man charged with throwing deep freezer at victim, causing him to fall into lake

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A 42-year-old Georgia man is facing multiple charges after officials say he knocked another man unconscious at a lake, according to our sister station, WSB-TV in Atlanta.

Hall County deputies said it happened on the evening of July 2 at a boat slip at Lake Lanier in northern Georgia. The investigation revealed that a 59-year-old male victim, Logan Nicholas Young, 42, and two women were on the victim’s boat.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office told WSB-TV that Young stripped himself of all his clothes in front of the victim and one of the women, leading to an argument.

During the argument, Young punched the 59-year-old in his chest and got off the boat, authorities said.

According to deputies, the three believed Young went back to his boat, and the victim began walking the two women to the end of the dock.

Young then appeared and threw a deep freezer at the victim, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies said the freezer hit the victim in his head, knocking him out and causing him to fall into the lake.

When the 59-year-old regained consciousness, he swam to shore, suffering a large cut to his head, WSB-TV reported.

Officials said the victim refused medical attention.

Around 3:15 a.m. the following morning, deputies got an arrest warrant for aggravated assault. Deputies announced themselves several times, but said Young turned the boat lights off and silenced his phone.

Hall County deputies then entered the houseboat and found Young hiding under a bed.

He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, simple battery, public indecency, and three counts of obstruction of an officer.

Young was booked into the Hall County Jail and posted a $13,230 bond. He was released on Sunday, WSB-TV reported.

