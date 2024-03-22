March Madness: Jack Gohlke torches Kentucky as 14th-seeded Oakland sends No. 3 Wildcats to another stunning NCAA exit

Oakland v Kentucky PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - MARCH 21: Jack Gohlke #3 of the Oakland Golden Grizzlies reacts during the first half of a game against the Kentucky Wildcats in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at PPG PAINTS Arena on March 21, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Kentucky's NCAA tournament have continued in stunning fashion.

On Thursday, the culprit was Jack Gholke, who torched the Wildcats with 10 3-pointers to lead 14th-seeded Oakland to an 80-76 win over the third-seeded Wildcats.

The loss marks another stunning NCAA disappointment for Kentucky, which hasn't advanced past the tournament's first weekend since 2019. For Gohlke, it was a coming out party on college basketball's biggest stage in his first season playing Division I basketball.

Gohlke played his first four college seasons with Division II Hillsdale before transferring this season to Oakland as a senior. He entered Sunday's game second in the NCAA in 3-point attempts (327) and makes (121). He left as the nation's leader in both categories after a 10-of-20 effort.

Kentucky was in trouble from the start. A team that ranks 111th in KenPom's adjusted defensive efficiency had trouble containing the Grizzlies as they raced out to a 22-17 lead. Gholke scored 15 of Oakland's first 22 points, all of them on 3s.

His sixth 3-pointer of the half broke a 25-25 tie and prompted Gholke to do his best Michael Jordan impression with a shoulder shrug on his way back down the court.

The Grizzlies went into halftime with a 38-35 lead behind 21 points from Gohlke.

Kentucky sharpshooter Reed Sheppard, a projected lottery pick who earned SEC Freshman of the Year honors, countered Gholke with a scoreless first half. He took one field goal attempt in the game's first 20 minutes.

The Gholke show continued after halftime as his 10th 3-pointer of the night gave Oakland a 67-62 lead with 4:43 remaining. Kentucky countered with 18 straight points on 3 pointers in the game's final 7:20 to keep things close down the stretch. But Oakland never relinquished the lead and fought off the Wildcats for the biggest upset of the NCAA tournament so far.

When it was done, Gholke led all scorers with 32 points to etch his name into NCAA lore.