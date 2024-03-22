March Madness: No. 13 seed Samford had the best block of the tourney, until refs called it a foul

Samford v Kansas SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - MARCH 21: A.J. Staton-McCray #5 of the Samford Bulldogs is defended by K.J. Adams Jr. #24 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the first half in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Delta Center on March 21, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The best play of the first round of the NCAA Tournament arrived on the final game of Day 1 between No. 13 seed Samford and No. 4 seed Kansas. Unfortunately for the underdogs, it didn't count.

Down four points with 20 seconds left, Samford's Jaden Campbell made a 3-points to cut the Jayhawks' lead to 90-89. Samford used a full-court press to look for a turnover, but Kansas guard Nicolas Timberlake snuck away for what should have been an easy breakaway to put the Jayhawks up three.

We say "should have" because Samford's A.J. Staton-McCray ran down Timberlake and broke up the play with what was immediately called a foul, sending Timberlake to the line for two free throws.

To the naked eye, it looked like a foul with Timberlake hitting the floor hard. Replay, however, showed the truth: Staton-McCray made an incredible block and barely touched Timberlake.

Foul or clean block? 👀 pic.twitter.com/A9qizLQf4f — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 22, 2024

Unfortunately for Samford, there were no challenges to be made. Timberlake made his free throws and the Bulldogs came up short on their next possession, allowing Kansas to survive with a 93-89 win.

The Jayhawks will advance to face No. 5 seed Gonzaga in the second round.