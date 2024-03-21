March Madness: Only 3% of brackets are still perfect after early wave of games on Thursday

Duquesne v BYU OMAHA, NEBRASKA - MARCH 21: Fousseyni Traore #45 of the Brigham Young Cougars walks off the court after being defeated by the Duquesne Dukes during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at CHI Health Center on March 21, 2024 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The dream of the perfect bracket, at least for most people, is already over.

Just eight games into the 2024 NCAA tournament, most brackets are already busted. Only 3% of brackets filled out through Yahoo Sports are still perfect through the early wave of games on Thursday afternoon.

The biggest drop off of the day came after No. 11 Duquesne pulled off a huge 71-67 upset win over No. 6 BYU . The win was the first in the tournament by the Dukes since 1969. A little more than 75% of brackets had BYU advancing out of the first round, so that game single-handedly knocked out most users. Duquesne will take on No. 3 Illinois next in the second round after the Illini flew past Morehead State.

The first game knocked plenty of brackets out, too. Tom Izzo and No. 9 Michigan State rolled over No. 8 Mississippi State 69-51 to open play on Thursday afternoon. It marked Izzo’s 20th first round win in the tournament, and set up a battle between the Spartans and top-seeded North Carolina — which flew past No. 16 Wagner in its first round game. About 35% of brackets had the Bulldogs advancing out of the first round.

No. 11 Oregon fended off No. 6 South Carolina 87-73 in their first round game, which cut the remaining perfect brackets in half to about 7%. Then No. 7 Dayton rallied back from a 17-point hole in the second half to beat No. 10 Nevada, which cut the remaining field of perfect brackets to just 2.96%. Just more than 44.5% of perfect brackets at that point had Dayton beating Nevada.

The other three games of the early wave — Creighton's win over Akron, Arizona's over Long Beach State and North Carolina's over Wagner — were picked correctly by more than 90% of users.

There’s still plenty of basketball to be played, both on Thursday and through the rest of the first weekend of the NCAA tournament. But at the pace we’re already going, it’s not likely that we’ll have many perfect brackets, if any at all, by the end of the first day.