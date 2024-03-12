Marshall's OT win over James Madison in the Sun Belt title game produced one of the most bizarre box scores you'll ever see

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 02 Villanova at Providence PROVIDENCE, RI - MARCH 02: General view of the ball going through the nets during a college basketball game between Villanova Wildcats and Providence Friars on March 2, 2024, at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI. (Photo by M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Marshall took down James Madison in a 95-92 overtime thriller in the Sun Belt championship game to clinch a berth in the women’s NCAA tournament.

Monday’s game was fantastic. James Madison overcame a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to force overtime. Marshall, however, was able to hold on for its first tournament appearance since 1997. Marshall was a member of the Southern Conference that season. The Sun Belt is the third conference the Thundering Herd has been a part of since that final year in the SoCon.

But the most remarkable part of the game isn't Marshall snapping a nearly 30-year tournament drought or James Madison's comeback. It's the utter ridiculousness of the way the two teams somehow played to a tie at the end of regulation and were separated by just three points at the end of overtime.

We’ll start with the disparity in 3-point shooting. Marshall is absolutely unafraid to shoot the ball from beyond the arc. The Thundering Herd lead women’s college basketball with 32 3-point attempts per game and shot a staggering 46 3-pointers

Marshall made just eight of those 46 shots and shot just 17% from behind the arc. Aislynn Hayes’ three gave Marshall an 86-85 lead with 2:01 to go in overtime; it was a lead that Marshall wouldn’t relinquish.

James Madison, meanwhile, entered the game averaging over 17 3-pointers per game. The Dukes shot just 11 and made five of them.

Overall, Marshall shot just 30% from the field and took an incredible 99 shots. Meredith Maier shot the ball 21 times — including 15 3-pointers — and five players had at least 12 shot attempts.

James Madison shot 51% from the field and took just over half the shots that Marshall did. The Dukes were 27-of-53. Yes, there was a 46-shot difference between the two teams.

A big reason for that differential? James Madison’s turnovers. The Dukes turned the ball over an incredible 39 times — four players had at least five turnovers — while Marshall turned the ball over just 12 times. The Thundering Herd also got a lot of second chances from their deep shooting on the offensive glass. While James Madison outrebounded Marshall 59-to-50, Marshall had 33 offensive rebounds.

The teams also went to the free-throw line over 80 times. James Madison was 33-of-45 from the stripe, while Marshall was 27-of-38. There were 63 fouls called as four players fouled out and four others finished with four fouls.