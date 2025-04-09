Masters 2025: Keegan 'The Captain' Bradley cards hole in one in Par 3 Contest

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 09: Logan and Cooper Bradley, sons of Keegan Bradley of the United States, prepare putt on the fourth green as Jillian Stacey looks on during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

The last couple years have provided quite the turnaround in the golf career/Q score of Keegan Bradley.

It started two years ago when he was controversially left off the 2023 Ryder Cup team, famously chronicled on the Netflix docuseries "Full Swing," where cameras were present when Bradley received the bad news via a phone call from then U.S. captain Zach Johnson.

Despite the snub, Bradley cheered the team on from his couch, a redeeming scene also captured by the Netflix cameras.

Because of that, Bradley became somewhat of a folk hero. Yes, he'd won the PGA Championship back in 2011, but he never captured the adoration of fans until the snub and how he reacted to it.

Since then, he's been named the captain of the 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup Team, and is playing well enough that he may just have to pick himself for the squad.

This all leads to Wednesday at the Par 3 Contest at the Masters where Bradley, now sporting a signature mustache, carded an ace, then unleashed a celebration that is exactly why he's emerged as a crowd favorite.

Cue the roars! Keegan Bradley makes a hole-in-one on No. 6. #themasters pic.twitter.com/5Ot4qIv3IG — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2025

Bradley's was the first ace of the day.