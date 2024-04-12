Masters: What is the cut line at Augusta National?

Keegan Bradley putts on the 17th hole during the weather delayed first round at the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club Friday, April 12, 2024, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (Charlie Riedel/AP)

AUGUSTA, Ga. — At every major and most PGA Tour events, a cut line exists to separate the tournament's top performers from the also-rans. Players who make the cut get a check; players who don't get a handshake and an early trip home. Here are the details on how the cut works at The Masters:

What is the cut rule at The Masters?

The low 50 players, plus any player tied with the 50th player, qualify to play the final two rounds at the Masters.

What will be the cut at the 2024 Masters?

While it's too early to determine the exact cut, the line stood at +2 and better early on Friday. Windy and dry conditions Friday afternoon will likely move that line before the day is done.

When was the cut instituted?

The first cut at the Masters was enacted in 1957, and included the top 40 plus ties. Doug Ford won that year with a final-round 66. In 1962, the cut was expanded to the top 44 plus ties. In 2013, the cut was increased to low 50 and ties, along with those within 10 strokes of the leader. As of 2020, the 10-strokes rule was waived.

What was last year's cut?

The cut stood at +3 in 2023, meaning anyone who carded a +4 or worse in the first two rounds did not play the weekend. Notables to miss the cut in 2023 included Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and 2024 first-round leader Bryson DeChambeau.

Who has made the most cuts at Augusta?

Jack Nicklaus made 37 cuts during his career at The Masters, by far the most of any player. Second is Fred Couples with 31, and third is Gary Player with 30. Among active players, Phil Mickelson (27) and Tiger Woods (24) are the leaders.

Who holds the record for most consecutive cuts made?

Three men have made the cut 23 consecutive times at Augusta National: Player (1959-1982), Couples (1983-2007) and Tiger Woods (1997-present). Woods will be attempting to set the record Friday afternoon with another made cut. Among other active players, Adam Scott (2010-present) holds the record with 14 consecutive cuts made.

What are the lowest and highest cut scores?

The lowest cut score at the Masters was 144 strokes, or even par, in the COVID year of 2020, when the Masters was held in November. The highest was 154 strokes, or +10, in 1982. The average cut at The Masters is 148.42, slightly over +4.

The oldest player to make the cut was Couples in 2023 at age 63, while the youngest was amateur Tianlang Guan at age 14 in 2013.