Mavericks' Anthony Davis 'making good progress,' will miss another 2 weeks with left adductor strain

DALLAS, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 08: Anthony Davis #3 of the Dallas Mavericks walks up the court against the Houston Rockets during the first quarter at American Airlines Center on February 08, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

Anthony Davis will miss a further two weeks as he deals with a left adductor strain suffered during a Feb. 8 game against the Houston Rockets.

The Dallas Mavericks forward/center played 30:57 in that game against the Rockets, scoring 26 points and grabbing 16 rebounds in his debut with the Mavericks. Davis exited the court under his own power, but in clear discomfort, and never returned after being announced as doubtful.

The next day Dallas announced Davis would miss "multiple" weeks with the injury.

Anthony Davis went to the locker room after suffering a non-contact injury on this play.



pic.twitter.com/X1sSp5LvTC — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 8, 2025

On Thursday, the Mavericks announced that while Davis was making "good progress," he will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

The Mavericks won two of their final three games without Davis before the NBA All-Star break and will resume their season on Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans. With 26 games remaining in the regular season, Dallas sits eighth in the Western Conference with a 30-26 record.