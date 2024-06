2024 NBA Finals - Game One BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 06: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on during the second quarter against the Boston Celtics in Game One of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 06, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has been downgraded to questionable for Sunday night's Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

According to the injury report released by the NBA at 1:30 p.m. ET, Doncic is now dealing with a thoracic contusion in addition to the right knee sprain and left ankle soreness he has struggled with throughout the Mavericks' playoff run.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.