McNeese student manager Amir Khan becomes fan favorite, earns NIL deal due to viral clip with players

NCAA Tournament McNeese State Manager McNeese State men's basketball student manager Amir Khan smiles while posing after the team's practice at the NCAA college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 19, 2025, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa/AP)
By Ian Casselberry, Yahoo Sports

Ahead of its first-round NCAA tournament matchup with Clemson, McNeese is in the headlines for head coach Will Wade reportedly agreeing to take the job at NC State after the Cowboys' March Madness run is finished.

However, McNeese is also drawing attention during its tournament run for more fun and endearing reasons. Student manager Amir Khan has become a social media sensation for walking with the men's basketball team out of the tunnel holding a boom box playing rap songs including Lud Foe's "In & Out" and singing along.

Nicknamed "Aura," Khan's rising profile has provided the opportunity to sell his own t-shirts and made him the first student manager to earn a Name, Image and Likeness deal, getting endorsement deals with Buffalo Wild Wings, TickPick and Insomnia Cookies.

"Not only did I know the song but it is one of my favorite songs," <a data-i13n="cpos:8;pos:1" href="https://sports.yahoo.com/article/student-manager-amir-khan-living-210852990.html">Khan told The Associated Press</a> this week.

"So yeah, I just rapped a few of the lyrics. Some of the players saw that I was rapping it and they just kind of hyped me up telling me, 'Hey, just keep going, rap for us!'" he added. "We had the camera on us, but that's usually not a new thing. So yeah, I just I just rapping and having fun with it."

Since McNeese social media director Phillip Mitchell Jr. posted the video of Khan with the players, the clip has drawn nearly 200,000 views on X.

“Easily one of my all-time favorite filming moments," Mitchell wrote with the post.

Khan was nearly as much of an attraction as the McNeese players prior to tipoff against Clemson in Providence, Rhode Island.

His rapport with the players and coaches was already apparent from the video, but guard DJ Richards Jr. was among those to praise Khan's work ethic.

"The managers, they really don't get credit for what they do," <a data-i13n="cpos:11;pos:1" href="https://sports.yahoo.com/article/student-manager-amir-khan-living-210852990.html">Richards told the AP</a>. "They follow us all year. They rebound for us. They get up early and then they still have to go to class and come back and rebound again. ...I love that Amir is getting this."

Assistant coach Reed Vial lauded Khan on social media after he signed his NIL deals.

"Amir Khan, you are officially a pioneer," Vial wrote. "In the wildest couple of weeks anyone could have, you've stayed so humble & true to yourself. First-ever college student manager to ink a NIL deal… 3 deals… all with global brands… in a week! Keep going. You deserve it all."

Khan's popularity is sure to increase if McNeese advances during the NCAA tournament. What more is possible for him if the Cowboys get to the second round or even the Sweet 16?

