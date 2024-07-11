Mets broadcaster Ron Darling goes off on pitcher Luis Severino for back-to-back defensive lapses

Washington Nationals v New York Mets NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 10: Luis Severino #40 of the New York Mets pitches during the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field on July 10, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The New York Mets' broadcast booth at SNY has never been shy about criticizing its own players when they deserve it. Luis Severino gave them something to discuss on Wednesday.

The veteran starting pitcher was solid against the Washington Nationals with 6 1/3 innings pitched, two earned runs, four hits, three walks and four strikeouts in a 6-2 win, but one of those earned runs was preventable.

With two men on and two outs in the fourth inning, Severino allowed a single to Juan Yepez in right field. Scoring one run in that situation was natural, as Mets right fielder Tyrone Taylor's throw to home plate was late and off-target.

Unfortunately for the Mets, Taylor's throw was off-target enough that catcher Francisco Alvarez couldn't grab it. Normally, the pitcher backs up the catcher for such throws to prevent further damage on the basepaths. The problem was that Severino didn't move off the mound until the throw was bouncing into foul territory.

The lapse made for an easy second run for the Nationals, giving them a 2-1 lead.

Darling was not pleased by what he saw.

"This is inexcusable," Darling said. "All it takes is a little hustle by a pitcher. 100% of the time, when you give up a hit that can score a run or a play is at third, 100% of the time, you have to back up."

After saying that, you can probably guess how Darling felt after Severino declined to back up home on the next play, a single to left field. Fortunately, the Nationals did not attempt to score.

"You just have to do it," Darling said. "It's one of those plays that you could go three seasons without it affecting you., that the catcher blocks it each and every time or it never goes by the third baseman. Literally, three years ... He has taken it out of his game, and that's a shame. You have to back up. It's the professional way to play the game."

The plays were a topic of conversation for the rest of the game, though the Mets scored four runs in the sixth inning to cover the runs allowed. Darling described missing the back-up play just once as "unconscionable" in the inning.

And you can probably guess what the Mets booth had to say when Nationals starter Patrick Corbin prevented a tying run from scoring in the fourth inning by doing exactly what Severino didn't do.

As far as the game goes, Severino's defensive effort ultimately became a moot point. Of course, you never know what might happen in the future.