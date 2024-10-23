Midseason grades: A+ for Boise State, F for Oklahoma State & more | College Football Power Hour

By Jason Fitz,Caroline Fenton,Adam Breneman, Yahoo Sports

Now officially more than halfway through the 2024 college football season, Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman give several teams their midterm report cards. From Texas to Northern Illinois, Boise State, Miami, and everything in-between — does your favorite team make the grade?

In the spirit of spooky season, the trio share the scariest performances from Week 8 whether it be the scary good of Cade Klubnik or the scary bad of Nebraska.

Caroline, Fitz & Adam preview the weekend’s biggest games including a statement opportunity for LSU vs. Texas A&M and a must-win game for Notre Dame vs. Navy.

(0:36) Georgia vs. Texas recap

(5:11) Midterm grades

(33:00) 'Scary' performances from Week 8

(48:23) LSU @ Texas A&M preview

(49:47) Notre Dame vs. Navy preview

(53:33) Boise State @ UNLV preview

(55:49) Texas @ Vanderbilt preview

(58:09) Penn State @ Wisconsin preview

(59:23) Michigan @ Michigan State preview

