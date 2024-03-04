Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly agree to 2-year, $52 million extension

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 15: Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs off the field after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Wild Card Playoffs at Raymond James Stadium on January 15, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Mike Evans will be staying in Tampa.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver has reportedly agreed to a two-year, $52 million extension with $35 million guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Before free agency begins next week, the Buccaneers and five-time Pro-Bowl WR Mike Evans reached agreement on a two-year, $52 million that includes $35 million guaranteed, per his agent @DerykGilmore.



Evans now has a real chance to start and finish his career in Tampa as a Buc. pic.twitter.com/tj68Vk9YpG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 4, 2024

