Mike Trout undergoing X-rays after getting hit on hand vs. Padres

MLB: Los Angeles Angels at San Diego Padres Jul 3, 2023; San Diego, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) is checked by a trainer after an injury sustained during an at-bat in the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports - 20987810

Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels are awaiting X-ray test results after the superstar outfielder suffered a wrist injury Monday night against the San Diego Padres.

After fouling off an 0-1 pitch from reliever Nick Martinez in the eighth inning, Trout grimaced and shook his left wrist. After a quick examination from an athletic trainer, Trout left the game and didn't finish the at-bat.

Rough scene for the Angels in San Diego. Mike Trout leaves the game in the eighth inning after getting hurt on what looked like a routine foul ball. pic.twitter.com/rnAbVVj7NR — The Comeback (@thecomeback) July 4, 2023

"Hopefully just a sprained wrist," Trout said, via the Associated Press, after the game. "I can't describe the pain I felt. I never felt it before, ever, before this. I never had wrist problems or anything. Just freak things."