MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 23: Bobby Portis #9 of the Milwaukee Bucks takes a three point shot during a game against the Miami Heat at Fiserv Forum on January 23, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis has been suspended 25 games for violating the NBA's anti-drug policy, according to Chris Haynes and ESPN's Shams Charania.

Portis' agent, Mark Bartelstein, released a statement claiming that the violation was essentially a mix-up. Bartelstein said Portis thought he was taking a pain medication called Toradol, which is approved, but instead took a pain medication called Tramadol, which is not.

This story will be updated.