MLB playoffs 2023: Philadelphia Phillies keep momentum rolling with NLDS Game 1 win vs. Atlanta Braves

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) celebrates hitting a solo homer against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning of Game 1 of a baseball NL Division Series, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) (John Bazemore/AP)

The Phillies took all the momentum they built up in two games against the Marlins, packed it in their bags and brought it with them to Atlanta, where they shocked the Braves on Saturday with a 3-0 victory in Game 1 of the NLDS.

No. 4 Philadelphia Phillies at No. 1 Atlanta Braves, Game 1: Phillies 3, Braves 0 (Philadelphia leads 1-0)

Game summary:

The Phillies stole five bases and Game 1 of the NLDS against the Braves on Saturday at Truist Park. Philadelphia absorbed eight strikeouts from Atlanta ace Spencer Strider and made the most of the five hits he conceded.

Bryce Harper and Bryson Stott led the way with two hits each after Kyle Schwarber hit a leadoff double against Strider to start the game. Stott’s RBI single in the fourth drove in Harper from second, and two innings later, Harper hit a solo homer to give the Phillies a two-run lead.

Trea Turner continued his incredible successful stolen-base streak – 40 in a row – by taking second and third base in the eighth inning. Stott, Brandon Marsh and Harper recorded the other three Philly steals.

most consecutive SB, including postseason (since 1st tracked in 1951):



1988-89 Vince Coleman: 50

2006-07 Ichiro Suzuki: 45

2022-23 Trea Turner: 40 *active

2007-08 Jimmy Rollins: 40



h/t @EliasSports — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 8, 2023

Atlanta’s notorious hitting machine was relegated to five hits – all singles – in a collective effort by Philadelphia’s bullpen. The group gave up only three walks and forced the Braves to leave seven men on base.

In the eighth, the Phillies added an insurance run, thanks to a catcher interference call against Sean Murphy during a J.T. Realmuto at-bat. Philadelphia had Turner on third, Harper on second and Stott on first, so a run scored on the call after Atlanta unsuccessfully challenged.

Also in the eighth, Atlanta had a chance to cut into the deficit after Ronald Acuña walked, Austin Riley singled and Matt Olson hit a fly ball that advanced Acuña to third. Instead, Ozzie Albies grounded out into a double-play to end the threat.

Key moment:

There were two. In the bottom of the fifth inning, with the Phillies up 1-0, the Braves were threatening, with runners on first and third and one out after singles from Orlando Arcia and Eddie Rosario. Seranthony Dominguez proceeded to strike out Ronald Acuña Jr. and Austin Riley back-to-back with 99 mph pitches to end the inning.

Seranthony Domínguez's 3Ks in the 5th. pic.twitter.com/8rqa5ZUgvr — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) October 7, 2023

Had Acuña or Riley gotten a hit, it’s a tie game or a Braves lead. Instead, Atlanta stayed scoreless, and Harper hit a home run the next inning to put his team up 2-0.

Then, in the bottom of the eighth, Acuña walked and Riley singled to put two men on with nobody out. With the Braves threatening to very possibly tie the game, Matt Strahm met the moment by getting Matt Olson to fly out and then inducing a double-play — featuring a spectacular grab by Trea Turner — from Ozzie Albies, keeping the shutout in place.

Trea Turner makes a spectacular play to turn two and get the @Phillies out of a jam! #Postseason pic.twitter.com/VwzviHpDTn — MLB (@MLB) October 8, 2023

Impact player:

Harper did a little bit of everything, including his first home run of the postseason and making life difficult for Spencer Strider. Harper reached base every time he came to the plate, with a single in the first, walk in the fourth, the homer in the sixth and another walk in the eighth.

His first walk set up the Phillies’ first run of the game. He attempted to steal second and ultimately was safe thanks to a Strider throwing error on the pickoff attempt. Then Bryson Stott hit a single, and Harper easily cruised home.

Harper added to the torment for Strider when he took him deep for the 375-foot homer that gave Philadelphia a 2-0 lead. Harper finished his day 2-for-2 with two walks and added a stolen base in the eighth for good measure.

Bryce Harper’s last regular season AB against Spencer Strider vs. his most recent at-bat.



Same pitch location, same landing spot. 👀 pic.twitter.com/PIIztxkpFj — MLB (@MLB) October 8, 2023

What’s next?

Game 2 goes at 6:07 p.m. ET Monday in Atlanta. The Phillies will give the ball to Zack Wheeler, who pitched one of his best outings of the year in wild-card Game 1, looking to steal a 2-0 lead. The Braves will have Max Fried, who has been somewhat questionable due to blister issues, take the mound while looking for a home split.