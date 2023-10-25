MLB playoffs 2023: Arizona Diamondbacks stun Phillies with NLCS Game 7 victory, punch ticket to World Series

Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Kevin Ginkel celebrates after the last out in the ninth inning in Game 7 of the baseball NL Championship Series against the Philadelphia Phillies in Philadelphia Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) (Brynn Anderson/AP)

It was a tight, back-and-forth affair in Game 7 of the NLCS, as the Arizona Diamondbacks continued their shocking playoff run by clinching a ticket to the World Series with a 4-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies, NLCS Game 7: D-backs 4, Phillies 2 (Arizona wins 4-3)

Game summary:

The Diamondbacks scored first on two singles and a fielder’s choice in the first inning. Alec Bohm matched that with a solo homer that tied things 1-1 in the bottom of the second.

The Phillies went ahead in the fourth, with a Bryson Stott double scoring Bohm. Corbin Carroll matched that in the next half-inning, hitting a two-out single to score Emmanuel Rivera. In the following at-bat, Carroll stole second and then scored on a single from Gabriel Moreno, getting the lead back for Arizona.

In the seventh, the Diamondbacks tacked on an insurance run via a single from Geraldo Perdomo, a double from Ketel Marte — continuing his postseason hitting streak, a feat that would help him earn NLCS MVP — and a sacrifice fly from Carroll.

Both teams threatened for more at various points, but the bullpens kept it close and low-scoring, and in the end, the Arizona arms got the better of the Philadelphia bats.

THE SNAKES ARE ALIVE AND WELL.



We'll see you in Texas! pic.twitter.com/Ag2TChWMzF — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 25, 2023

Key moment:

Arguably, there were two. First, in the top of the fifth, the two-out singles from Carroll and Moreno tied the game, took back the lead and chased Philly starter Ranger Suárez right when it seemed the Phillies might really get going.

Then, in the bottom of the seventh, the Phillies had their best chance to go ahead. One-out walks from Christian Pache and Kyle Schwarber set the table for Trea Turner and Bryce Harper to do something heroic.

Instead, D-backs manager Torey Lovullo turned to Kevin Ginkel, who induced huge outs from both to end the threat.

To put an exclamation point on his outing, Ginkel recorded three straight strikeouts — against Bohm, Stott and J.T. Realmuto — in the next inning, sending the Phillies to the ninth in desperate need of runs to save their season.

Impact player:

In Game 7 of the NLCS, with a trip to the World Series on the line, Corbin Carroll went 3-for-4, tying the record for hits by a rookie in a winner-take-all game.

Carroll scored two runs, recorded two RBI and stole two bases, with the first registering as the fastest stolen base of the 2023 playoffs. Just a little extra razzle dazzle from Arizona’s star rookie.

Corbin Carroll has wheels!



The @Dbacks rookie registered the fastest stolen base of this #Postseason with a 30.2 ft/sec sprint speed. pic.twitter.com/b7KzhPV0vO — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) October 25, 2023

The Diamondbacks scraped across four runs in winning this game. For those keeping track, that was Carroll scoring, driving in a run, scoring again and driving in another run. Not bad for a 23-year-old.

What’s next?

The 84-win Diamondbacks are on to the World Series for the first time since 2001. They'll face the Texas Rangers. Game 1 begins at 8:03 p.m. ET Friday in Arlington, Texas.

The Philadelphia Phillies are headed home. Their season is over.