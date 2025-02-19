MLB spring training: 6 players to watch, from Roki Sasaki to Mike Trout

Spring training is the time for players to ramp up to the start of the MLB season, and it’s a time for those of us watching to take stock of the MLB landscape. To that end, some players make for more interesting spring training characters than others, whether because they’re new on the scene, they’re returning from injury or they’re projected to break out in 2025.

With that in mind, here are six players I’m particularly excited to see this spring.

James Wood, OF, Washington Nationals

The Nationals have been all about development since they traded away Juan Soto in July 2022. And after rebuilding for the better part of three seasons, the organization might be turning the corner heading into 2025, and a big part of that is the rise of outfielder James Wood.

Wood, 21, was one of the centerpieces of the Soto deal, and after several seasons as the team’s top prospect and one of the best in baseball, he finally got his opportunity to show the city of D.C. what he can do after debuting with the Nats on July 1, 2024. The D.C.-area native performed well in 79 games with the Nationals, recording a .264/.354/.427 slash line with 13 doubles, four triples, nine homers and 14 stolen bases.

On the baseball field, there is simply nothing that Wood can’t do, and he showed last season that the moment isn’t too big for him, either. If things continue to trend in the right direction for him, you’re looking at one of MLB’s breakout stars in 2025.

Matt Shaw, 3B, Chicago Cubs

No Alex Bregman, no problem. At least, that's what the Chicago Cubs are hoping to say with the organization's No. 1 prospect, Matt Shaw, getting the inside track to be the team's third baseman come Opening Day. The team has stated that Shaw, the 13th pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, will get the first opportunity to be the team's every-day third baseman, and if he succeeds, that could mean big things for Chicago's lineup.

Since entering the Cubs’ system two summers ago, Shaw has hit well in the minor leagues, carrying a .284/.379/.488 slash line with 21 homers across two levels. Besides the addition of Kyle Tucker, he is the biggest story in Cubs’ camp this spring.

Matt McLain, INF, Cincinnati Reds

No player on the 2023 Reds was better than Matt McLain. He did it all: He can hit, he can defend, he can run the bases. That season, McLain carried a .864 OPS with 16 homers, finishing fifth in NL Rookie of the Year voting and making the outlook for 2024 even better in Cincinnati.

Then shoulder surgery forced McLain to miss the entire 2024 season, and the rest of the Reds roster struggled in his absence, leading to a disappointing season. But now the former first-round pick is healthy and ready to show that he's still an integral part of the Reds' success.

What makes McLain’s return to the Reds’ lineup so intriguing is that he gives the team two incredibly dynamic players, along with Elly De La Cruz. All their youth, athleticism and talent could go a long way in getting the Reds back to October.

Roki Sasaki, SP, Dodgers

From the time he took the stage at the World Baseball Classic, Roki Sasaki has captured the attention of Major League Baseball. Besides Juan Soto, the 23-year-old right-hander was the crown jewel of this year's free-agent cycle before landing with the Los Angeles Dodgers. And now Sasaki has entered into a perfect situation in L.A. Given some of the other names the Dodgers have acquired to fill out the rotation ahead of him, the Japanese star won't have to shoulder the load like he would have if he'd landed with another team.

The scene from Roki Sasaki's live BP at Dodgers camp 📸 @CespedesBBQ pic.twitter.com/vB7SJhtwTz — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 19, 2025

With Sasaki, the stuff is nasty, and it shouldn’t be long before we see him baffling hitters in the big leagues. The biggest question with the young Japanese star will be his durability in making the transition to MLB. The fireballer has dealt with some injuries over the past few years and has never pitched more than 129 innings in a season in his career. How the Dodgers manage his workload will be a storyline to watch this season.

Sandy Alcántara, SP, Miami Marlins

There's no question that when Sandy Alcántara is healthy, he's one of the best pitchers in MLB. And now fully healthy after missing the 2024 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, the veteran right-hander has an opportunity to remind the baseball world exactly how good he is.

While he had some struggles prior to tearing his UCL in September 2023, Alcántara was just a year removed from one of the better seasons by a starting pitcher in recent memory. In 2022, he was not only an ace who could strike hitters out, logging a 2.28 ERA with 207 strikeouts, but he was also a workhorse, compiling an MLB-leading 228⅔ innings.

If Alcántara can stay healthy and return to his Cy Young form in the first half of 2025, he will easily be the best starting pitcher available at this year‘s trade deadline and could be a key factor for a contender down the stretch.

Mike Trout, RF, Los Angeles Angels

It wasn't that long ago that Mike Trout was the best baseball player on the planet. But as the injuries have piled up, that label no longer falls on his shoulders. Trout is still a very good baseball player when he's on the field, but that last part — keeping Trout on the field — is the key at this stage of his career. The three-time MVP hasn't played 130 games in a season since 2019. All of the time he has missed due to injury has unfortunately cut short one of the best careers we've ever seen.

This year, Trout, 33, is moving to right field — a change he and the Angels are making in hopes of keeping the superstar outfielder healthy for the duration of the season. If he’s able to play in 120-plus games this year, it’s not difficult to imagine Trout rediscovering his MVP form.