Monday Night Football: Cowboys vs. Chargers score, highlights, inactives, injuries and live tracker

Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) (Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP)

The Dallas Cowboys disappointed fans in Week 5. Dallas had no answer for the San Francisco 49ers, and were handed an embarrassing 42-10 loss.

Now, the team needs to prove it is one of the contenders in the NFC. Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and the rest of the Cowboys' offense will look to get back on track against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6.

Los Angeles should come into the contest prepared. The team had extra days to prepare for Dallas after being on a bye in Week 5.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and injuries as the Cowboys take on the Chargers on "Monday Night Football" in Week 6.