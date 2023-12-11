Monday Night Football: How to watch the Tennessee Titans vs. Miami Dolphins game tonight

Austin Jackson Miami Dolphins guard Austin Jackson (73) in action against the New York Jets during an NFL football game Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Dolphins have agreed to a three-year contract extension with Jackson, locking in the former first-round pick until 2026. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File) (Adam Hunger/AP)

Tonight, Monday Night Football closes out Week 14 of the 2023 season with not one but two games: the Tennessee Titans vs. Miami Dolphins and the Green Bay Packers vs. New York Giants. Ready to watch some football? Here's how to watch the first of this week's Monday Night Football game(s): Titans vs. Dolphins, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Titans vs. Dolphinsgame:

Date: Monday, Dec. 11

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Game: Tennessee Titans vs. Miami Dolphins

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming: Hulu + Live TV

What channel is the Tennessee Titans vs. Miami Dolphins game on?

Tonight's Titans at Dolphins game will air on ESPN. Don't have access to ESPN? Here's what we recommend for how to watch Monday Night Football this week.

