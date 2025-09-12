Motel manager beheaded; suspect on immigration hold

DALLAS — A violent attack occurred Wednesday at motel in Texas, when a man attacked the manager with a machete and decapitated him.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Yordanis Cobos-Martinez is accused of stabbing Chandra Nagamallaiah multiple times, according to our sister station WSB-TV.

The incident occurred in front of the victim’s family, who were present at the Downtown Suites Motel.

TRENDING STORIES:

Witnesses said the suspect worked as a maintenance worker at the motel.

“I find it sick, disgusting. It just, I’m speechless,” Brianna Erwin, a resident, told CNN affiliate KTVT.

Video captured him pursuing the victim across the parking lot towards the front office, where his wife and son were located, the arrest affidavit stated.

The affidavit said Dallas Fire personnel were the first to arrive on the scene and found the suspect covered in blood and still holding a machete.

Witnesses told responders that the victim’s wife and son attempted to intervene but were pushed away by the suspect.

Cobos-Martinez has been charged with capital murder. He is currently held in Dallas County Jail with an immigration hold for allegedly being in the U.S. without authorization.

Records indicate he has previous arrests for auto theft in Florida and charges of indecency with a child and assault in Houston.

“I feel bad for his family because he got a wife and a son,” one witness said. “They came out, they didn’t know what to do. She was screaming, hollering, but I told her to get back because I didn’t know if he was going to attack her too.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group