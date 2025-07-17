Motorcyclist dies after crashing, being hit by deputy’s cruiser during chase

By WHIO Staff

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. — A man is dead after he drove off from law enforcement and was later hit by a pursuing deputy’s cruiser.

This happened earlier this month in Gallatin County, Kentucky, according to WXIX and WLWT in Cincinnati.

An investigation from Kentucky State Police shows this started when a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a motorcycle around 7:45 p.m. on July 1.

WXIX reported Wednesday that the motorcyclist, identified as 37-year-old Justin Hunt, disregarded the deputy’s orders and took off from the traffic stop, prompting a pursuit.

During the chase, Hunt lost control of his motorcycle while traveling on an “S curve” and went off the road, down into an embankment, WLWT reported.

A deputy chasing him tried to stop, but ended up hitting Hunt.

Hunt was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

