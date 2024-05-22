MVP Nikola Jokić headlines All-NBA teams alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Dončić

Denver Nuggets v Dallas Mavericks DALLAS, TX - MARCH 17: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks and Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets talk during a beak in the action in the second half at American Airlines Center on March 17, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images) (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

MVP Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić headlines the All-NBA teams announced Wednesday night alongside Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić.

The three MVP finalists were named to the All-NBA first team alongside Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, and Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant were named to the second team.

Devin Booker, Stephen Curry, Tyrese Haliburton, LeBron James and Domantas Sabonis were named to the third team.

The complete voting results for the 2023-24 Kia All-NBA Team: pic.twitter.com/KrG4Fjc9pW — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 22, 2024

The All-NBA selection was the sixth for Jokić, who was awarded his third MVP trophy in four seasons on May 8. Sabonis earns his second All-NBA selection after being passed over for February's All-Star game.

Dončić, Edwards, Tatum and Haliburton are the All-NBA selections still remaining in the playoffs. The teams were announced before Game 1 of the Western Conference finals between Dončić's Mavericks and Edwards' Timberwolves. Tatum's Celtics beat Haliburton's Indiana Pacers in a Game 1 thriller Tuesday night in the Eastern Conference finals.

This story will be updated.