NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race NORTH WILKESBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 19: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 Mavis Tire Toyota, and Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 Yahoo! Toyota, race during the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 19, 2024 in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Joey Logano led all but one lap to win the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro on Sunday night.

Logano won the pole for the race on Sunday and maximized that starting spot. Logano was never officially passed under green-flag conditions and the only lap he didn’t lead came on lap 104 when Brad Keselowski was credited with leading a lap under caution.