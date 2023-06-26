NASCAR: Ross Chastain wins from the pole at Nashville

Ross Chastain scored his first win of 2023 on Sunday night at Nashville.

Chastain passed Martin Truex Jr. on lap 267 of the 300-lap race and led the rest of the way to get the third win of his career. Chastain scored the first two wins of his Cup Series career a season ago at Circuit of the Americas and Talladega.

Chastain started first and led the most laps of any driver throughout Sunday’s race. He easily kept Truex at bay after taking the lead and a deft three-wide move in lapped traffic with 20 laps to go ensured that Truex couldn’t get close to his bumper.