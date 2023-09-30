NASCAR Truck Series driver's face bloodied after post-race altercation in Talladega

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Love's RV Stop 250 - Qualifying TALLADEGA, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 30: Nick Sanchez, driver of the #2 Gainbridge Chevrolet, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Love's RV Stop 250 at Talladega Superspeedway on September 30, 2023 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

NASCAR Truck Series driver Nick Sanchez’s face was bloodied after an apparent altercation with Matt Crafton following Saturday’s race at Talladega.

A 14-truck wreck was triggered late in the race when Crafton’s truck was bumped by Sanchez. After he went to the infield care center for the cuts on his face, Sanchez said he was walking back to his hauler when Crafton allegedly tapped him on the shoulder and punched him in the face.

The red flag is displayed on Lap 93 for this incident in the @TALLADEGA tri-oval. pic.twitter.com/Pal0OybjMu — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) September 30, 2023

“Cheap shot, it is what it is I guess,” Sanchez said when speaking to media after leaving the care center. “I’m all for fighting, but no cheap shots. I got a cheap shot, never really had a chance to get him back.”

Nick Sanchez states he felt a tap on his shoulder, turned around, and got punched in the face by Matt Crafton. After visiting the infield care center, Sanchez spoke to us about what happened. pic.twitter.com/GaOtzBK0YS — Toby Christie (@Toby_Christie) September 30, 2023

Video posted to social media of the altercation doesn’t show how it started but clearly shows Sanchez with a bloody face as he screams “I’m gonna f***** kill you in Homestead” in what appears to be Crafton’s direction. The video below includes strong language.

HUGE FIGHT BETWEEN CRAFTON AND SANCHEZ IN THE GARAGE!! pic.twitter.com/zi3lYNjWR4 — Justin Watson (@WyattGametime) September 30, 2023

Crafton is not identifiable in the videos of the altercation, but he was identified as the other participant in the fight by media at the track and was mentioned by Fox Sports’ Bob Pockrass in his question to Sanchez.

Crafton is 47. Sanchez is 22.

When Sanchez was asked what was going to happen at Homestead — the site of the next Truck Series race — his PR representative told him not to answer the question and ended the impromptu news conference.

Crafton is 10th in the points standings and was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. The three-time Truck Series champion is currently in the midst of a winless streak that dates back to the 2020 season.

Sanchez won the 2022 ARCA title and is in his first Truck Series season. He’s currently fourth in the Truck Series standings after finishing seventh at Talladega. NASCAR is likely to announce any punishments for the altercation in the coming days.