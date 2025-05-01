NBA & Fantasy Basketball Loser Lineup: Los Angeles Lakers — how much change should we expect for LeBron & Luka?

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 11: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) during the Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA game on April 11, 2025, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The playoffs are where stars rise and weaknesses get exposed. Every defeated team leaves behind stories of promise and failure — the players who stand at the crossroads of potential and uncertainty. We're not here to dwell on the heartbreak of a postseason exit, but to sift through the aftermath, piecing together what it means for fantasy rosters and spotlighting the players who deserve your attention.

For every team sent packing, we'll analyze one standout player primed for growth and one major question mark that could impact the team's fantasy value.

The NBA offseason is already shaping up to be a drama-filled, rumor-laden affair. This is all about understanding what's next, not just for the teams themselves, but for the fantasy managers who are getting a pulse ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Ant-man, Bat-man, Superman, Wolves in 5 — or, Lakers slayed by 'the dragon,' Rudy Gobert?!

The Los Angeles Lakers' season ended by getting flamedby Rudy Gobert — a gentleman's sweep at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves. The fantasy implications of an upset of this magnitude are even wilder. While LeBron James' inevitable return (21st season, anyone?) and Rob Pelinka's desperate hunt for a center dominate the headlines, Austin Reaves' value has never been higher, making him one of basketball's most obvious trade chips.

Reaves' post-Luka trade breakout

Since the Lakers reshaped their roster midseason, Reaves has played at a first-round value in 9-cat leagues from February 1 to April 6:

That's some legit production in every category outside blocks, and that level of efficiency made him an underrated fantasy asset relative to his ADP. If he maintains this role with the Lakers, spending a fifth-round pick could end up being too conservative when factoring in his performance alongside two future Hall of Famers this season.

The Luka and LeBron safety net

For all the discussion around Luka Dončić's lack of conditioning, he's a no-brainer top-five pick in all fantasy formats. LeBron's ADP is still hovering around the second/third round. But they are both likely to miss games, and that's where Reaves will benefit. LeBron is practically a cyborg at this point, but injuries happen. Dončić only played 50 games this season. Reaves is a high-floor option that is an affordable hedge for Bron's age and Luka's weight. In nine games without James in the lineup, Reaves averaged 53 fantasy points per game.

Risky business

Here's the catch: Reaves is one of the Lakers' best trade pieces. If they package him for a star center (like Jarrett Allen or Jaren Jackson Jr.), his value could take a hit, depending on the destination. If L.A. keeps him, given his chemistry with Luka and LeBron, he's a top-50 fantasy player with room to grow.

How will GM Rob Pelinka build around Luka?

Nico Harrison has already established the playbook for optimizing Luka. Outside of Rui Hachimura, no Laker finished inside the top 150. If the first-round exit was any indication, the Lakers need a rim-running lob threat who can protect the rim. That was supposed to be Mark Williams — and now it's time to pivot. The small-ball style ran its course and with the championship window shutting, Pelinka has to make a splash and restructure this roster for the future. Dončić could decide not to sign an extension if the team doesn't suit his needs.

Still, until moves are made, much of the fantasy production will still come from Luka, LeBron and Reaves heading into the 2025-26 season.