The NBA Loser Lineup: Phoenix Suns get swept — is their Big 3 in fantasy basketball trouble for next season?

Welcome to "The Loser Lineup," where we delve into what teams eliminated from playoff contention must do to elevate their fantasy basketball game. As the dust settles on this season's disappointments, it's time for these teams to strategize, rebuild, and reinvigorate their rosters for a shot at redemption next season. Join us as we explore the pivotal moves and player evaluations that could change the fantasy landscape by next year.

This story will continuously be updated as each NBA team heads for Cancun and we add them to the Loser Lineup.

Phoenix Suns

A first-round sweep, let alone exit, is grounds for dismissal for one of the Big Three. Devin Booker is their franchise player, so that leaves one of Bradley Beal or Kevin Durant. And since Bradley Beal has a no-trade clause (yuck), the Suns should be on the horn exploring trade options for KD.

Phoenix re-signed Grayson Allen, but there are far more holes to fill, and moving KD could net more role players or draft capital for the future. If this happens, Booker could creep into late-first-round draft status by next season.

Keep it locked here as more teams get eliminated from the NBA Playoffs, and the Loser Lineup roster is filled out ...