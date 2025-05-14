NBA playoffs: An emotional Donovan Mitchell vows Cavaliers will 'be back' after loss to Pacers

Indiana Pacers v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Five CLEVELAND, OHIO - MAY 13: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers embraces Darius Garland #10 after losing to the Indiana Pacers 114-105 in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena on May 13, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) (Jason Miller/Getty Images)
By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

Donovan Mitchell was incredibly emotional on Tuesday night with the season, one of the best ones in Cleveland Cavaliers history, now officially behind him.

Mitchell and the Cavaliers came up short.

The Indiana Pacers held on late to beat the Cavaliers in Game 5 of their series on Tuesday, which gave them the 4-1 win and secured their second straight trip to the Eastern Conference finals. That left Mitchell and the Cavaliers, who had earned the top seed in the conference, heading home early.

"I just couldn't believe it. Didn't want to believe it, don't want to believe it, still don't want to believe it," Mitchell said. "It's tough. It's tough to win in this league … We didn't get it done, especially at home. That's what hurts, you know?"

Mitchell had a game-high 35 points and nine rebounds in the loss on Tuesday night for Cleveland. He averaged 34.2 points throughout the series, and he was battling an apparent ankle injury in their last two games. He left Game 5 briefly after missing the entire second half of Game 4 with the same issue on Sunday. Mitchell, 28, signed a three-year, $150 million contract extension with the team last summer.

While it’s hard to consider a trip to the second round of the playoffs as a failure, it’s easy to see why many might view this season as just that for Cleveland. The Cavaliers, after starting out the season with 15 straight wins, won 64 games in the regular season. That’s the second-highest in team history, and only the franchise’s third 60-win season.

But the Cavaliers fell completely flat in their series with the Pacers, who won all three of the games at Rocket Arena in Ohio and had little issue getting the win.

To make matters worse for Mitchell, as ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins quickly pointed out on social media, he’s never made it to a conference finals in his career. He lost twice in this round with the Utah Jazz, too.

Despite the loss, and the criticism that’s sure to come in the coming days and weeks, Mitchell isn’t giving up hope just yet. He, along with team owner Dan Gilbert, vowed to run it back.

"Y'all are going to write us the f**k off, man. But we'll be back," Mitchell said. "We let the city down, we let each other down. But we'll be back."

