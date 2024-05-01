NBA Playoffs: Magic claw their way to 3-2 lead in

Donovan Mitchell Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots against the Orlando Magic during the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (Ron Schwane/AP)

It wasn't easy. It wasn't smooth. It wasn't on most basic cable packages. But the Cleveland Cavaliers have a 3-2 lead.

Behind 26 points from Donovan Mitchell and a lead-saving block by Evan Mobley, the Cavaliers defeated the Orlando Magic 104-103 in a pivotal Game 5 of their first-round series on Tuesday. Game 6 is scheduled for Friday in Orlando.

The game down to one final stop with seconds remaining in the first quarter, when Magic standout Franz Wagner drove to the basket for a would-be game-tying lay-up. Mobley had other plans

WHAT A BLOCK FROM EVAN MOBLEY 🔥



Spida hits 2 FT's... Cavs up 4 with 3.2 seconds remaining on NBA TV! pic.twitter.com/0NIuHYrIVg — NBA (@NBA) May 1, 2024

This article will be updated with more information.