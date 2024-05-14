NBA playoffs: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander powers Thunder rally past Mavs to tie series at 2-2

Oklahoma City Thunder v Dallas Mavericks - Game Four DALLAS, TEXAS - MAY 13: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks fouls Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the third quarter in Game Four of the Western Conference Second Round Playoffs at American Airlines Center on May 13, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images) (Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander didn't get much offensive help from his teammates Monday night.

He didn't need it.

The Thunder All-Star powered a rally from a 14-point first-half deficit to lead Oklahoma City to a 100-96 win over the Dallas Mavericks Monday night. With the win, the Thunder tied the Western Conference semifinals series at 2-2 to avoid going back to Oklahoma City on the brink of elimination.

In a grind of a game for both teams, Gilgeous-Alexander was the star of the show on offense in a 34-point effort. He helped lead the Thunder back from a 22-8 first-quarter deficit then powered a 9-0 fourth-quarter run that put the Thunder up, 89-86. Oklahoma City didn't trail again.

The Thunder struggled for much of the night against a stifling Dallas defense that repeatedly challenged Oklahoma City efforts in the paint. But Gilgeous-Alexander thrived while All-Stars Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving struggled on offense for the Mavericks.

Dončić had a chance to tie the game at the free throw line in the final seconds. But he missed the front end of two shots with Dallas trailing, 96-94 with 10.1 seconds remaining. Gilgeous-Alexander went on to ice the game with a pair of free throws with 1.4 seconds remaining to secure the four-point win.