NBA Playoffs: Cavaliers All-Star Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen to miss Game 4 vs. Celtics

Orlando Magic v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Seven CLEVELAND, OHIO - MAY 05: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on in the second quarter against the Orlando Magic during the second quarter in Game Seven of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on May 05, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star Donovan Mitchell will miss Monday's Game 4 between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics with a calf strain.

The Cavaliers announced their starting lineup in the hour before tipoff absent Mitchell, who was previously listed as questionable with a calf strain. Starting center Jarrett Allen will remain out of the lineup with a rib injury that's sidelined him since Game 5 against the Orlando Magic in the first round of the playoffs. Their absence is a significant blow for a Cavs team that enters Monday trailing in series, 2-1.

A five-time All-Star, Mitchell is Cleveland's best player and has thrived in the postseason. In 10 playoff games this postseason, Mitchell has averaged 29.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 47.6% from the floor and 35.4% from 3-point distance.

He scored at least 29 points in each of the three previous playoff games against the Celtics, including a 29-point, eight-assist, seven-rebound effort in Cleveland's Game 2 upset at Boston.