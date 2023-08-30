NBA referee Eric Lewis retires; league ends investigation into his alleged use of burner account to defend his work

New York Knicks v Los Angeles Lakers LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 07: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to a call by referee Eric Lewis during the first half of a game against the New York Knicks at Staples Center on January 07, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

The NBA announced on Wednesday that referee Eric Lewis has retired and that the league is subsequently closing its investigation into his alleged use of a burner social media account.

Lewis was accused in May of running a burner account defending himself against criticism on the internet. He was a frequent target of criticism by Los Angeles Lakers fans.

The accusation caught the attention of NBA players including LeBron James and Patrick Beverley, who played for the Lakers at the time.

Lewis, 52, officiated NBA games for 19 seasons.

This story will be updated.

