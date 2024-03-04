NBA Rookie Power Rankings 5.0: Can Chet Holmgren catch Victor Wembanyama in Rookie of the Year race?

Oklahoma City Thunder v Utah Jazz SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 18: Chet Holmgren #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder looks on during the first half of a game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center on January 18, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images) (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

For almost the entire season, it has been a two-man race at the top between Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama for NBA Rookie of the Year. The dueling 7-foot-plus hybrid centers have been impressive all season, especially in the three games the duo have squared off. In the latest game, it was Wembanyama and the Spurs who got the win. The 7-4 Frenchman finished with 28 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and five blocks while Holmgren netted 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Over the season, it's been Wembanyama atop the leaderboard in most categories, but Holmgren has been more impactful in winning games. Wembanyama leads all rookies in points, rebounds, blocks and steals but also is No. 1 in turnovers. Holmgren has the better shooting percentage and his plus/minus is much better, so the race for Rookie of the Year isn't over yet.

Twins Amen Thompson (Houston Rockets) and Ausar Thompson (Detroit Pistons) are back in the top 10 after excellent defensive performances in the last month while the offensive output of Heat's Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Jazz guard Keyonte George propels them inside the top 5.

Here's an updated look at Yahoo Sports' rookie rankings for the 2023-24 season.

1. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

Draft slot: No. 1

Previous rank: 1

Each night, Wembanyama does something on the court that no other player can do, and even though the Spurs have won only 13 games so far this season, he's turning into must-watch basketball. In the month of February, he averaged 21.3 points, 10.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.9 blocks in under 28.9 minutes. To put those numbers in perspective: In LeBron James' rookie season in 2003-04, James averaged 20.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists in 39.5 minutes.

Whether it's the head-to-head matchups with Holmgren or battling James, Kevin Durant or Giannis Antetokounmpo, Wembanyama has quickly gained respect around the league.

"He [Wembanyama] is a really good basketball player so it’s always fun to go up against players that not only are really good but also play really hard and he brings the best out of you," Holmgren said during All-Star Weekend. "He’s a high-level competitor. You can see that in how hard he plays and the emotion that he plays with."

2. Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder

Draft slot (2022): No. 2

Previous rank: 2

Holmgren's impact this season alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams has lifted this young OKC team from rebuild mode to a real threat in the Western Conference in the near future. He remains on the heels of Wembanyama in almost every stat line, including blocks, rebounds and field goal attempts. Wembanyama has had more electrifying games where he completely stuffs the stat sheet, and that might be the difference when deciding on the top rookie honor.

This was *only* the first six minutes of the 4th quarter of Chet vs. Wemby tonight. pic.twitter.com/ciErBeoxVH — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 25, 2024

3. Brandon Miller, Charlotte Hornets

Draft slot: No. 2

Previous rank: 3

If Wembanyama and Holmgren weren't in this draft class, Miller would have a strong case for Rookie of the Year. In the month of February, he led all rookies in points, minutes played, 3-point shot attempts and 3-point shots made. He recorded his first double-double of the season Sunday night, finishing with 26 points (4-for-8 from 3) and 10 rebounds, while adding three assists and one block.

4. Jaime Jaquez Jr., Miami Heat

Draft slot: No. 18

Previous rank: 10

After an offensive slump in January, Jaquez has bounced back following the All-Star break. He had 26 points, plus five rebounds, four steals and two assists in a win over the Kings on Feb. 26 and has improved his shot selection in the back half of the season. The Heat are now 4-1 since the break and have a healthy Jaquez back in the lineup after he played through a minor groin injury in January.

5. Keyonte George, Utah Jazz

Draft slot: No. 16

Previous rank: 4

George has had two 30-plus point games in the last month and has really started to find his rhythm offensively. At the beginning of the year it was his passing and playmaking that got him early minutes and now he's become more of a scoring threat as he's getting better and more consistent with his shooting off the dribble. George has hit 12 3-pointers in his last three games and is looking like a steal for the Jazz with the No. 16 pick.

"Definitely the game is slowing down for me," George told Yahoo Sports. "I've been watching games around the league and seeing how other guards get to their spots and just trying to figure out my spots and my shot selection."

6. Brandin Podziemski, Golden State Warriors

Draft slot: No. 19

Previous rank: 6

Podziemski is leading all players this season in charges drawn with 32 and has become a seamless addition to a veteran-filled Warriors team. Even with Jonathan Kuminga's emerging role on the team, Podziemski has found ways to complement him offensively and plays well within the system, averaging 3.9 assists per game. Defensively, he's tough as nails and continues to be one of the best rebounding guards in the rookie class.

7. Amen Thompson, Houston Rockets

Draft slot: No. 4

Previous rank: unranked

In the Rockets' most recent win over the Suns, Thompson finished with nine points, five rebounds, four steals, three assists and zero turnovers in 21 minutes. Both Amen and his twin brother, Ausar, were drafted in the top five last year because of their defensive versatility — the way they defend on-and-off ball and can guard off the switch with their size. Amen is already becoming one of the best defenders in the league with the way he locked up both Devin Booker and Kevin Durant and even blocked 7-3 center Bol Bol.

Amen Thompson defensive highlights against the Phoenix Suns? Might as well.



Blocked KD, blocked Bol Bol, locked up Devin Booker. Is there anything this guy can't do on the defensive end? pic.twitter.com/ZcYkoJyAfT — Itamar (@Itamar_17_10) February 24, 2024

8. Dereck Lively II, Dallas Mavericks

Draft slot: No. 12

Previous rank: 5

Lively continues to be a menace at the rim, even after breaking his nose right before the All-Star break. He's recorded nine blocks in his last four games and saw more offensive output in a loss to Boston on March 1 where he went a perfect 7-for-7 from the field for 15 points.

9. Ausar Thompson, Detroit Pistons

Draft slot: No. 5

Previous rank: Honorable mention

Among rookies, Thompson is second in steals (66) and the top blocking guard, recording 56 blocks so far this season. He had a season-high five steals in a loss to the Cavaliers on March 1, while adding 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Thompson's biggest area of development continues to be his 3-point shot, shooting just under 30% last month. The Pistons are one of the worst teams this year but Thompson is getting the reps he needs offensively and, like his twin brother, is proving to be one of the best perimeter defenders coming up.

10. Gradey Dick, Toronto Raptors

Draft slot: No. 13

Previous rank: unranked

Dick spent the beginning of the season in the G League, but he rejoined the Raptors in January and has been giving solid rotational minutes. In the month of February, he averaged 11 points, while shooting 55% from the field and 50% from 3-point range. Dick is averaging 20 minutes of action and has turned the ball over only six times in the last 15 games. His best game of the season was on Feb. 5 when he tallied 22 points (4-for-8 from 3), four rebounds and two assists in a loss to the Pelicans.

Honorable mention

Cam Whitmore, Houston Rockets

Cason Wallace, Oklahoma City Thunder

GG Jackson, Memphis Grizzlies