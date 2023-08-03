NBPA: 'Alarming' Magic donation to Ron DeSantis super PAC 'does not represent player support'

An Orlando Magic banner, along with other NBA basketball team logos are displayed outside arenas Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool) (Ashley Landis/AP)

The union for NBA players, the NBPA, released a statement Thursday regarding the Orlando Magic's recent political donation, calling it "alarming" and unrepresentative of "player support."

In an uncommon move for professional sports teams, the Magic donated $50,000 directly to a super PAC which supports Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' presidential bid, according to a new filing this week with federal regulators.

The NBPA opted not to name DeSantis. "A political contribution from the Orlando Magic is alarming given recent comments policies of its beneficiary," the statement began.

"NBA governors, players and personnel have the right to express their personal political views, including through donations and statements. However, if contributions are made on behalf of an entire team, using money earned through the labor of its employees, it is incumbent upon the team governors to consider the diverse values and perspectives of staff and players," it said. "The Magic's donation does not represent player support for the recipient."

Statement from the NBPA on political contributions from the Orlando Magic: pic.twitter.com/Jlbah94tUM — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) August 3, 2023

The team's donation went to a group called Never Back Down Inc., which reportedly ended June with nearly $97 million in available cash to support DeSantis' campaign for the Republican nomination. The group has drawn criticism from Democrats and activists.

The check was reportedly written on May 19, although DeSantis and his camp signaled a 2024 months prior to the announcement of his presidential bid on May 24.

The Magic is owned by the Michigan-based DeVos family. The wealthy family is prominent in Republican politics and hails its riches from multi-level marketing company Amway. The company was co-founded by the late Richard DeVos, who donated to DeSantis and others before he died. Betsy DeVos, his daughter-in-law, was the country's education secretary during the Trump administration.

"This gift was given before Governor DeSantis entered the presidential race," a spokesperson for the DeVos family said in a statement to USA Today Sports. "It was given as a Florida business in support of a Florida governor for the continued prosperity of Central Florida."

DeSantis signed a flurry of bills in May that ban gender-affirming care for minors, restrict discussion of personal pronouns in schools and target drag shows. In June, he was criticized for pushing racist tropes in an interview where he compared the "thinking man's game" of baseball to basketball, where he said "freaks of nature" succeed.

"Gov. DeSantis has based his entire political career on targeting, demonizing and taking away health care from LGBTQ+ people, including youth," Florida state Rep. Anna Eskamani said, via CNN. "It's incredibly disheartening that a team that markets itself as being welcoming to all people, behind the scenes, gives $50,000 to a DeSantis PAC."

In 2020, Orlando players, except for Jonathan Isaac, kneeled and wore a "Black Lives Matter" shirt ahead of the team's matchup with the Brooklyn Nets. The Magic also hosts a Pride Night and donated to a fund that supported victims of the 2016 mass shooting at Pulse, a gay nightclub located in Orlando.